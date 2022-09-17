Phoenix police seek driver after man dies in hit-and-run crash

Phoenix police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a man dead near 41st Street and McDowell late Friday night.

Officers responded to the area for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision at around 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 16, but by the time they arrived, the driver was gone.

The pedestrian, identified as 52-year-old Edward Garza, was found with injuries that indicated that he had been hit by a car. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona headlines