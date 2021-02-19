Phoenix Pride rescheduled yet again due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; will now take place in November

article

Organizers of the annual LGBTQ+ pride event in Phoenix announced on Feb. 19 that the annual event has been rescheduled yet again due to ongoing public health concerns.

In a statement, organizers say the Phoenix Pride event that was originally set to be held on Apr. 10 to 11, 2021 has now been rescheduled to Nov. 6 and 7, 2021. The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. at 3rd St. and Thomas Rd. on Nov. 6.

The original April 2021 dates were itself a rescheduling from 2020, when parade organizers first postponed the parade from Apr. 4 and 5 to Nov. 7 and 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then postponed it to 2021 altogether for the same reason, effectively canceling Phoenix Pride for 2020.

"We are eager to bring our family and friends back together, and with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines and improving forecasts for infection rates heading into the fall, we are confident that we will be able to gather in November to celebrate the incredible milestone of our 40th year of serving the Greater Phoenix community," Phoenix Pride Executive Director Mike Fornelli wrote, in the statement.

According to the Phoenix Pride website, Pride Parades are traditionally held during the month of June to commemorate an LGBTQ+ rights protest that happened in June 1969. Prior to the pandemic, Phoenix Pride was regularly held in April for heat-related reasons.

