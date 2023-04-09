Phoenix rescue crews look for 2 adults possibly stuck in Salt River

Phoenix rescue crews are searching for two men who may be in the Salt River near 19th Avenue and Broadway, but there's been no sign of them so far.

First responders were initially called after it was reported that the pair was "in the water near the river bottom."

A bright blue paddleboard could be seen in the rushing waters.

Rescuers have searched a mile up and down from the river from where they were reported missing, and a helicopter searched from above the scene.

No men have been found, and no one has reported seeing them exit the water.

"It is extremely important that the community understands how dangerous this area of the river can be," said Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire. "This is not a recreational location similar to that of the Salt River tubing area. We urge all people to remain out of the water due to the potential life safety hazard that this swift water presents!"