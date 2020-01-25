Police: Surveillance video captures man setting cars on fire in parking lot

article

Police are investigating an arson case after a man was seen on a surveillance video setting vehicles on fire in a parking lot near 11th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

This happened on January 5 at Reliable & D-Pendable Auto Sales at 7:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect cut a chain-link fence to get into the lot. While wearing a hoodie, gloves and a mask, he moved from car to car, setting them on fire -- hitting a total of five vehicles.

According to investigators, the suspect may have set his right hand on fire, which may have resulted in a burn.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS