Powerful Arizona winter storm causes power outages, road closures

A "treacherous" winter storm that is making its way through Western U.S. has brought rain, snow, and heavy wind to various parts of Arizona.

Arizona's State Climatologist, Dr. Erinalle Saffell, said the storm is a strong one.

"When we look at that, when we look at the period of record, it goes back 128 years, and so we’re at the 99th percentile," said Dr. Saffell. "We're looking at things that maybe some people haven't experienced in their lifetime."

Heavy winds down trees and powerlines across the Valley

In the Phoenix area, thousands were left without power as a result of heavy winds blowing down power lines.

In parts of Scottsdale, cleanup efforts were underway on Feb. 22, after power poles broke.

James Decker described what happened when a power pole above his home broke during the storm.

"The next thing you know, there’s a big flash of light, big bang, and we’re like, ‘What’s that? What's happening?'" Decker recounted. "We take a look out back, and our power line is down. Blowing in the wind, and we weren't sure wether we were going to have to evacuate."

SRP officials say it's not typical to have so many downed powerlines in February.

"We’re usually hopping during Monsoon season, but sometimes, little surprises hit us throughout the year," said Robert Horn.

Horn says SRP has crews all over the state to deal with power disruptions.

"We just had a lot of lines go down," said Horn. "The damage is pretty widespread thorough out the Valley so just getting the resources to spread out a little more is more of the challenge for us today."

Flagstaff area digging out from big snowstorm

In the high country, people are digging themselves out after the storm brought a new blanket of snow to the area.

The storm reportedly brought about three to six inches of fresh snow to the Flagstaff area, but officials with the National Weather Service say they are having trouble calculating it because of high winds and snow drifts.

Many guest and staff members at a hotel in Flagstaff say they stayed the night there because of bad road conditions. Meanwhile, over 10,000 homes were affected by power outages.

Residents say this is the worst storm they have ever seen, while some visitors say their plans have been affected because they thought they would be able to go skiing and snowboarding. That didn't happened because Arizona Snowbowl is closed as a result of the storm.

Some also say the snow is an encouraging sign at a time when the state's water crisis is getting more and more attention.

"Just living in a place that really needs as much water as it can get, seeing just the snow, it makes me feel like the place is going to be around for a lot longer than it might have been looking a few years ago," said James Hope-Meek.

ADOT, drivers preparing for bad driving conditions

Officials say driving conditions can be treacherous for Northern Arizona, and officials are asking people to avoid all travel during the storm.

"We don’t want you in a situation where you’re out there on a highway for hours at a time," said Doug Nintzel with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

For those who can't travel prior to the storm's arrival, officials say they should wait until the storm passes. For those who can't wait, ADOT officials say they should pack an emergency kit, and be prepared for the unexpected.

"Whether it’s a big rig that slid off the highway, you need to expect those types of things are going to happen, and that’s why we’re recommending you delay travel until after the storms pass and conditions have improved," said Nintzel.

Those with high profile vehicles, like big rigs, are at high risk when the winds start gusting.

"80,000 pounds can flip over easy. I’ve had my trailer come off the ground before. Ain't a whole lot you can do but hang on and hope to the good lord it don’t turn over," said Edward Ayers, a truck driver from Alabama.

Ayers was passing through Arizona on his way to Tennessee, and he said he is glad to avoid having to travel north.

"You got a light load…it’ll just you blow you like a kite. Like a big kite in the wind," said Ayers.

"It’s a good excuse to stay home and hang out with our new puppy," said Amy Levine-Klaus. "I'll listen to mother nature when she gives advice."

