Queen Creek Girl Scouts bring 'Sunshine Therapy' to Mesa medical center

The bond this group shares is unmistakable and unbreakable... shrouded in "Sunshine Therapy."

"This will bring strength when you feel weak. I think that it will bring hope when you feel hopeless. I think that by coming outside into the sun, that it will help lighten a time when it could be one of your darkest days," said Tami Shrev.

Girl Scout Troop 3632, and staff and patients at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa are enjoying a moment outside.

"During COVID, it was really hard for all of the staff and patients, and so we thought it would be nice to come at nighttime – we can carol to them or sing to them with candles," said Girl Scout Elizabeth Small.

The seven Queen Creek teens made it a habit to visit the medical center during COVID, to sing, hold signs and offer encouragement and hope.

"There would be posters put out, and I'd come out, I'd cry, and I still cry when I think about it because it meant so much to us like we were seen, we were heard," said nurse Michelle Hopper.

After COVID, the girls decided to make the visits more permanent by adding picnic tables, shade, and a rock garden.

"When we were here it was just gravel, there was nothing here for them to, like come outside – they just had the sidewalk," said Small.

"We have a lamp post, and it has a sign on it, and it symbolizes the light through the dark showing that there is hope through the midst of the hard stuff," said one of the Girl Scouts.

Determination has led to inspiration.

"We saw the impact that it was making on the people outside of the hospital and inside the hospital because through the hard times, staying in their room isn't always the best for their mental and physical health, so coming outside can bring them a lot of positivity," said another one of the Girl Scouts.

