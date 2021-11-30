Rattlesnakes are still out during Phoenix's warm fall season – experts say to stay vigilant

Phoenix's weather has been unseasonably warm this November, and as more people head outside to enjoy it, it’s likely rattlesnake encounters will be up.

Warmer weather is actually prolonging rattlesnake season a bit, so be alert as Arizona is home to 13 species of rattlesnakes, which is more than any other state.

"The weather is cooling down. A lot of people think that the rattlesnakes would be curling up and hiding for the winter but really a lot of them enjoy the cooler weather too. They like that temperature range between 78 all the way on up to 90 degrees," explained Joe Hymes, the venomous keeper at Phoenix Herpetological Society.

Rattlesnakes are most active from March to October in Arizona. In the winter, they brumate underground, meaning they don’t totally hibernate, but sleep to avoid freezing temperatures.

We don’t necessarily have more snakes out, but more people are coming in contact with them.

"Be aware of your surroundings. Don’t hike with earbuds in, that way if they do rattle, you can hear them coming," Hymes said.

Long story short: As long as the weather is nice, the snakes will be out.

The National Weather Service says Phoenix has seen 25 days of 80 degrees or higher in November alone, which breaks the record set in November 1949. Weather experts say they’re also expecting this weather will likely carry over into December.

Bryan Hughes with Rattlesnake Solutions helps remove unwanted rattlers and prevents them from returning and he says calls are starting to taper off.

"So right now, our average calls that actually turn into a snake to catch … each day or maybe two or three a day. That is a very big difference from a month ago when that was 15, or 20. A month before that when it was 30 or more. So even though you can find a snake on the surface and it's possible to do so, especially if you're looking, by and large rattlesnakes are down for the winter," Huges said.

Experts say always be vigilant when out on a hike and if you see a snake, leave it alone and stay at least three feet away because that’s as far as they can strike.

Huges says they also like to hide in boxes, so be careful when getting those Christmas decorations out.

