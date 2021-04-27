Residents in Scottsdale neighborhood crying foul over new school stadium lights

People living in a Scottsdale neighborhood are upset about new stadium lights installed at Chaparral High School, calling the lights a nuisance.

Many neighbors in the area say, both on and off camera, that the lights are just too bright. They also claim the lights were installed without warning.

"They're binding, frankly," said Brett Sheets.

The lights were installed on the softball and baseball fields. One neighbor snapped photos that claim to show the lights staying on throughout the night.

(Photo Courtesy: Rose Law Group)

"I sit in my living room, and the lights shine through," said Sheets. "Granted, it's four houses away from the field and they're big lots."

Sheets says he's affected by both the baseball and softball lights because of where he lives.

"It lit up the whole neighborhood all the way actually behind me, so west of me, actually all the way to 67th, which is not even in our subdivision," said Sheets.

Sheets says neighbors are frustrated because the Scottsdale Unified School District board approved the lights without consulting the homeowners.

School district officials respond

In a statement, officials with the school district said that neighbors were notified as early as January, and that meetings on the issue were advertised on district and social media platforms.

School district officials also say the main goal of installing the new lighting was to provide their student-athletes with a safer environment, and one that allows competition to take place out of the heat.

Residents in the area say they are now working with a law firm on the issue.

