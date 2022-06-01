Search for suspect underway following shooting involving police officer near Downtown Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police in Chandler say they are searching for a suspect, following a shooting in the East Valley city on the night of June 1.
The shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m., in an area north of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. Officials say no officers were injured as a result of the shooting.
"We are definitely combing with a fine tooth, and comb every single area, going through every alley, every nook and cranny," said Eva Zermeno with Chandler Police. "We are taking extra precaution. Checking everything."
