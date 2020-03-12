Sheriff's office locates 3 missing people, including 6-year-old girl, in northern Arizona

article

Authorities in northern Arizona say three people, including a 6-year-old girl, who were last seen in the Heber-Overgaard area have all been found.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said late Thursday 30-year-old Janetta Broadhead, her 6-year-old daughter Briley Broadhead, and 50-year-old Martin "Marty" Buckley were all found.

The trio were staying at a trailer park before they disappeared. They were believed to be in a travel trailer in the woods around the Heber-Overgaard area.