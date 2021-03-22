Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
3
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Some Arizona employers say it's hard to hire workers these days

By
Published 
Jobs & Unemployment
FOX 10 Phoenix

Some businesses say it’s a struggle to fill open positions

One business owner says with added Federal unemployment money and stimulus checks, would-be workers are scarce, even if he is paying 15 dollars in minimum wage.

PHOENIX - The hustle and bustle in Chase Herrick's pizza business, Stumpy's Pizza, is back, but Herrick now finds himself with an unexpected problem.

"For all the years we've had to worry about getting customers through the doors, now we need to get employees in the doors," said Herrick.

Herrick is not alone in his dilemma to find workers to hire.

"Look out on the street, all these guys have hiring signs like it's a garage sale. It's crazy,"

Herrick pays $15 an hour, but says with added Federal unemployment money and stimulus checks, would-be workers are scarce.

"A lot of them got $6,000, $8,000 $10,000 from the stimulus, and hustling a job isn’t a top priority right now," said Herrick.

State Rep. David Cook says if people do the math, they see another challenge: a penalty for finding part-time work while on employment

"Today, the way the law is, I would be penalized for making more than $30 a week, which is just crazy," said State Rep. Cook, a Republican who represents the state's Legislative District 8.

State Rep. Cook is sponsoring a bill that would allow Arizona employees to earn more before they are penalized with a cut in unemployment benefits. The bill making its way through the Arizona State Legislature

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters