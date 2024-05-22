Some Arizona leaders opposed to proposed immigration law

Arizona senators and community leaders say they are against a new proposal that would authorize law enforcement to arrest people suspected of breaking United States immigration law, empowering local and state police to stop and detain immigrants from going to work and attending school.

Some lawmakers and community leaders representing police, business and faith groups gathered at the state capitol on May 22, saying the proposal could hurt the economy and drive inflation. They also said they are worried it will hurt businesses that are already struggling to find workers.

FOX 10 spoke to San Luis Police Chief Nigel Reynoso who thinks border efforts should be held at a federal level.

"Even though we do work with Border Patrol and a lot of other federal agencies in conjunction with the border efforts, we still believe it is their responsibility, and more needs to be done at the federal level," he said.

Reynoso also said it's important for police to have a good relationship with the community, regardless of their immigration status. He said he's worried people would be nervous if police were required to enforce an immigration law.

Supporters of the proposal say the bill strengthens current law and closes loopholes.