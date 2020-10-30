Some parents refraining from trick-or-treating this Halloween amid COVID-19

It's a question many have been asking for weeks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic: will neighbors be opening up their doors to hand out candy come Halloween, and will parents take their kids around the neighborhood?

For the Ibarra family, the orange and black truck is fitting since they love Halloween. For 2020, however, it will look a little different for a big reason. Tanya Ibarra says she is not taking kids out for trick or treating.

"COVID, and everybody cancelled everything. So I think we’re going to have a little dance party at home," said Tanya.

It’s a bummer for the kids as well.

"My grandma is really into it. She usually has this whole big thing in her cul-de-sac," said Angel Ibarra.

While the holiday is known for being scary, the real fear this year is public health, as experts worry about how Halloween parties might impact rising COVID-19 numbers.

"I’m not concerned that trick-or-treating is a risk, because it has a benefit for kids, a true benefit," said health expert Will Humble. "They really like it, but for adults, please be on your best behavior. If you’re going to have parties, keep your distance, keep them outside."

Recently, Horizon High School in Phoenix sent a letter home, pleading with parents to help slow the spread of COVID. The letter asks families to not host Halloween parties, or let their children attend one.

"The schools are doing everything they can to keep in-person instruction going through the end of the semester, and one of the ways they do this is to keep the viral load down in the school, and they understand that these parties are a risk for spreading the virus, and if the virus spreads at a high school party, it’ll end up spreading at school," said Humble.