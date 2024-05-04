Sugar Fire eclipses 200 acre mark; 1 man killed, 1 injured, 1 loose in Phoenix crash | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a wildfire that has grown past the 200-acre mark to the arrest of another teenager linked to a youth violence case in the east Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 4, 2024.
1. Sugar Fire grows to 240 acres northeast of Fort McDowell
Featured
The Sugar Fire was first reported around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday. It has reportedly grown to 240 acres with 30% containment.
2. Single-car crash leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured and another on the loose
Featured
Police say one man is dead, another is hospitalized and a third man is missing from a rollover crash near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Roeser Road on Friday night.
3. 19-year-old arrested for 2022 assault in Gilbert
Featured
An arrest was made in a 2022 assault in Gilbert. Clayton Oden, 19, was arrested on misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges.
4. Arizona's heat officer prepares to battle extreme heat to avoid repeat of Summer '23
Featured
Arizona's new heat officer Dr. Eugene Livar is trying to get a head start on excessive heat awareness after a record hot summer in the state last year.
5. Mystik Dan wins the 150th Kentucky Derby by a nose
Featured
Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in a three-horse photo finish.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/4/24
One more day of the 90s before high temps are expected to dip into the 80s.