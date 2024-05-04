Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM MDT until SUN 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Sugar Fire eclipses 200 acre mark; 1 man killed, 1 injured, 1 loose in Phoenix crash | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 4, 2024 7:42pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a wildfire that has grown past the 200-acre mark to the arrest of another teenager linked to a youth violence case in the east Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 4, 2024.

1. Sugar Fire grows to 240 acres northeast of Fort McDowell

Featured

Sugar Fire grows to 240 acres northeast of Fort McDowell
article

Sugar Fire grows to 240 acres northeast of Fort McDowell

The Sugar Fire was first reported around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday. It has reportedly grown to 240 acres with 30% containment.

2. Single-car crash leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured and another on the loose

Featured

Deceased man identified in Phoenix crash, 1 man in stable condition, 1 man at-large
article

Deceased man identified in Phoenix crash, 1 man in stable condition, 1 man at-large

Police say one man is dead, another is hospitalized and a third man is missing from a rollover crash near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Roeser Road on Friday night.

3. 19-year-old arrested for 2022 assault in Gilbert

Featured

2022 assault leads to arrest of 19-year-old Gilbert man
article

2022 assault leads to arrest of 19-year-old Gilbert man

An arrest was made in a 2022 assault in Gilbert. Clayton Oden, 19, was arrested on misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct charges.

4. Arizona's heat officer prepares to battle extreme heat to avoid repeat of Summer '23

Featured

Arizona aims to combat extreme heat after torrid summer of 2023
article

Arizona aims to combat extreme heat after torrid summer of 2023

Arizona's new heat officer Dr. Eugene Livar is trying to get a head start on excessive heat awareness after a record hot summer in the state last year.

5. Mystik Dan wins the 150th Kentucky Derby by a nose

Featured

Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish
article

Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in photo finish

Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in a three-horse photo finish.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/4/24

One more day of the 90s before high temps are expected to dip into the 80s.