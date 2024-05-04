Sugar Fire eclipses 200 acre mark; 1 man killed, 1 injured, 1 loose in Phoenix crash | Nightly Roundup

From a wildfire that has grown past the 200-acre mark to the arrest of another teenager linked to a youth violence case in the east Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 4, 2024.

1. Sugar Fire grows to 240 acres northeast of Fort McDowell

2. Single-car crash leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured and another on the loose

3. 19-year-old arrested for 2022 assault in Gilbert

4. Arizona's heat officer prepares to battle extreme heat to avoid repeat of Summer '23

5. Mystik Dan wins the 150th Kentucky Derby by a nose

Also, your weather forecast for tonight