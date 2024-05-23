Suspect arrested after shooting an Avondale man during a neighborly dispute, PD says

article

A suspect is arrested after police say he shot and wounded a young man following a confrontation with two teenage boys in Avondale.

Officers booked 20-year-old Anthony Hurtado on several felony counts.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 22, police say he confronted two teens who were playing on a pile of trash near 6th Avenue and Elm Lane and told them not to make a mess.

After the boys yelled at him, Hurtado is accused of hitting one of them with a piece of cardboard.

The teens left and returned with two men.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

They banged on the door. A stepfather said he needed to talk to the man who slapped his son.

Hurtado went outside and spoke to the group. Police say a 20-year-old man lunged at Hurtado but fell.

They say Hurtado then threatened to open fire.

As the group walked away, investigators say Hurtado shot the 20-year-old several times.

"You were arrested on allegations of one count of attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a class 1 felony, 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous instrument, a class 2 felony, and one count of disorderly conduct fighting, a class 6 felony," Hurtado was told during a court appearance.

Police say the victim is in the hospital on a breathing tube.

A judge set bond for Hurtado at $150,000.

Map of where the incident happened: