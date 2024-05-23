Suspect arrested after shooting an Avondale man during a neighborly dispute, PD says
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A suspect is arrested after police say he shot and wounded a young man following a confrontation with two teenage boys in Avondale.
Officers booked 20-year-old Anthony Hurtado on several felony counts.
On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 22, police say he confronted two teens who were playing on a pile of trash near 6th Avenue and Elm Lane and told them not to make a mess.
After the boys yelled at him, Hurtado is accused of hitting one of them with a piece of cardboard.
The teens left and returned with two men.
They banged on the door. A stepfather said he needed to talk to the man who slapped his son.
Hurtado went outside and spoke to the group. Police say a 20-year-old man lunged at Hurtado but fell.
They say Hurtado then threatened to open fire.
As the group walked away, investigators say Hurtado shot the 20-year-old several times.
"You were arrested on allegations of one count of attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a class 1 felony, 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous instrument, a class 2 felony, and one count of disorderly conduct fighting, a class 6 felony," Hurtado was told during a court appearance.
Police say the victim is in the hospital on a breathing tube.
A judge set bond for Hurtado at $150,000.