Suspect shot by Phoenix Police, another is detained; no officers injured

Police Shootings
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police shot a suspect on Tuesday afternoon, the department said around 4:15 p.m., and another suspect is detained.

The shooting happened near Bell Road and 35th Avenue. No officers were hurt.

The suspect who was shot is at the hospital for treatment. The other was detained at the scene.

"Local roads in the neighborhood have been closed down during this investigation," PD says.

We don't yet know what led up to the shooting, but we are working to find out more.

