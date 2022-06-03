Suspect sought after 2 javelinas shot, killed with arrows in Cave Creek

A reward is being offered to find whoever shot and killed two javelinas with arrows near Cave Creek.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said it received reports of javelinas that were seen with arrows in their bodies. One had an arrow in its back leg, while the other had an arrow through the top of its head, officials said.

Wildlife officers were able to find and capture the animals for treatment, but neither of the javelinas survived their injuries.

""This is not the act of a hunter," said wildlife manager Debra Groves in a statement. "This was a criminal act by someone who deliberately broke the law, and the department does not condone this kind of blatant disregard for the laws that govern the ethical and legal take of wildlife."

Anyone with information about the case can call AZGFD's Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700. A reward of $1500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

More crime news

Advertisement







