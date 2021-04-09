Tempe joins Phoenix, Flagstaff in keeping mask mandate in place

The city of Tempe has joined Phoenix, Flagstaff and Pima County in keeping their mask mandate in place despite the governor's orders last month to lift them.

"Effective immediately, Tempe’s mask mandate will be enforced again at all places of public accommodation in the city, including at all businesses, public transit and city facilities," city officials wrote in a statement released April 8.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had issued an executive order in late March lifting most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions, including local mask mandates and social distancing.

Under the order, businesses can choose whether to enforce mask wearing - however, cities, towns and counties must lift their mandates. Not all localities have followed the order, with Phoenix City Council opting to keep their mask requirements in place earlier this week.

Tempe city officials said they would use "establish science-based, objective thresholds" like COVID-19 vaccine rates and case count data to determine when they would end their mask mandate in the future.

Advertisement

Ducey has brushed off the continued or reimposed local mandates, saying they were meaningless because local governments did virtually no actual enforcement.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in an informal opinion that Pima County can continue to enforce its face mask requirements, but noted the governor could order the state health department to issue rules barring local mandates or ignore the opinion and try to enforce his executive order on his own.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: