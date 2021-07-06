Tempe Police searching for man accused of stealing swimming pool vacuums
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police in Tempe are looking for a man accused of stealing swimming pool vacuums from several backyards in the Valley.
According to police, the suspect entered the backyards of several homes between March and June and stole the vacuums.
The suspect is described as a white man in his early-20s, with an average build, brown hair, facial hair, and black clothing. He has a large tattoo on his right forearm.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311. You can also submit a crime tip at www.tempe.gov/police.
