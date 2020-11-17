Test on voting machine conducted as GOP seeks to postpone Maricopa County election certification

The Arizona Republican Party has asked a judge to bar Maricopa County from certifying its Nov. 3 election results, including Democrat Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump, until the court issues a decision about the party's lawsuit seeking a new hand-count of a sampling of ballots.

The GOP made the request Nov. 16 after the county revealed officials planned to approve the returns on Thursday or Friday.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the lawsuit Wednesday afternoon. The county faces a Nov. 23 deadline for certifying its results.

The lawsuit focuses on an audit of a sampling of ballots that’s required to test the accuracy of tabulated results. The county has already completed the audit and said no discrepancies were found.

But the state party still wants the sample measured on a precinct level, rather than the audit that was conducted of the county’s new vote centers, which let people vote at any location across the county.

The county has asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed, saying the GOP participated in the audit it now contests.

Lawyers representing the county have also argued that a postponement would affect the ability of the Secretary of State’s Office to meet its own Nov. 30 certification deadline and that it be time consuming to open bags of ballots to figure out the precincts in which they were cast.

Maricopa County spokesman Fields Moseley declined to comment on the request to postpone the certification.

In heavily Republican Mohave County, officials were scheduled to certify election results on Monday but instead postponed the vote until Nov. 23 in a sign of solidarity to the remaining election challenges in Arizona.

“If we believe Mohave County has done an excellent job in our elections and calculations, I don’t see where that is going to make a difference,” said Jean Bishop, chairwoman of the county’s Board of Supervisors who voted for the unsuccessful proposal to certify the results Monday.

Supervisor Ron Gould said he is in no hurry to certify results as long as election lawsuits are pending.

“It leaves a more open pathway for a challenge of the elections,” Gould said of postponing the certification, which is also known as a canvas. “If we go ahead and canvas the election, then we’re saying we’re done and that puts a different legal level on it.”

In addition, there are now new calls for an audit on the Dominion voting machines that were used in the November election.

"These claims about the Dominions are completely meritless," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. "All the voting machines utilized in the state have to go through pretty rigorous certification process before they’re able to be used. First of all, they have to be certified by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission, and our office Has an election equipment certification committee that will recommend certification."

Meanwhile, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman released a statement on the election, which reads:

"More than 2 million ballots were cast in Maricopa County, and there is no evidence of fraud or misconduct or malfunction. Board members listened to and considered many theories about the election results. We asked, and continue to ask critical questions of County staff and none of these theories have proven true or raised the possibility the outcome of the election would be different."

Political consultant sounds off on election challenges

Political consultant Stan Barnes says because the state didn't vote as some expected, he believes that is why there is controversy with the election results. While Barnes is not buying into conspiracy theories diminishing the integrity of the election, he says the software claim needs to be looked over.

"This allegation about the software calculation by the vendor is giving me pause, and what I think needs to happen is we have to have some resolution with that specific item, or our problem grows and is more of a problem in the 2022 election," said Barnes.

Post-Election Accuracy Test held

On Nov. 18, Maricopa County elections officials conducted their Post-Election Logic and Accuracy Test. The test was conducted amid claims of voter fraud in Arizona’s most populated county, and was performed in front of the public, as well as observers.

"So, we do have the Logic and Accuracy Test before and after each election. We also had it for the Presidential Preference Election, same machines, and we had it for the August primary, and every time we did the Logic and Accuracy Test, it did show our equipment is working accurately and properly," said Erika Florez with the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Officials say the test showed the equipment was working properly and accurately. During the test, Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward spent several hours observing, but records show no one with the Arizona GOP observed the same test before the election.

