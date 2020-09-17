Three positive COVID-19 cases reported at Red Mountain High School in Mesa

Red Mountain High School has confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19 on their campus just as Mesa Public Schools resumed in-person learning this week

In a letter to parents on Sept. 16, families were told that two students and an adult participating on an athletic team tested positive for the virus. Sept. 14 was the last time any of them were on campus.

The school believes the exposure risk to others in minimal because of the safety protocols the school has in place, including face mask requirements and physical distancing.

Red Mountain did provide information about getting tested by their own health care provider or for free at the drive-thru site at Mesa Community College.

In an unrelated briefing on Sept. 16, Maricopa County Public Health said it is working closely with schools to investigate every COVID-19 exposure in the classroom.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, if a child is exposed in school, they will have to wait at least 14 days to return to class, even if they have a negative result in a follow-up test.

Since modified in-person learning just started back on Sept. 14, it is not likely that the students who tested positive were infected on campus.

