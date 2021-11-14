Tucson inmate escapes prison; federal authorities now searching for him
TUCSON, Ariz. - Federal authorities are searching for an escaped inmate out of a Tucson prison.
Ezequiel Solis Jr. made it out of a federal, minimum-security satellite prison on the afternoon of Nov. 12.
Authorities say he's serving a 13-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and meth.
Authorities are looking for him and are still figuring out how he escaped.
Ezequiel Solis Jr.
