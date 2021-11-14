Tucson inmate escapes prison; federal authorities now searching for him

Federal authorities are searching for an escaped inmate out of a Tucson prison.

Ezequiel Solis Jr. made it out of a federal, minimum-security satellite prison on the afternoon of Nov. 12.

Authorities say he's serving a 13-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and meth.

Authorities are looking for him and are still figuring out how he escaped.

Ezequiel Solis Jr.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.