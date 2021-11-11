Tucson's 'Hometown Hero' gets ride with Air Force Thunderbirds after his life-saving efforts

article

An Arizona police sergeant was given the chance to fly with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds for his heroic efforts in saving the life of a bicyclist that was struck and nearly killed by a truck last spring.

On Nov. 4, Sgt. Antwoine Robinson, dubbed Tucson 's Hometown Hero, joined the Air Force pilots for a ride in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Davis–Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona.

"Those flips and turns that they do up there is really amazing … you're 300, 400 miles per hour … it's quite exhausting," Robinson told FOX News. "But it was a phenomenal experience being up there."

The celebratory day came as a result of the heroism Robinson showed on May 29.

Robinson was the first initial responding officer on the scene for the Tucson Police Department shortly after the call came in. When he arrived, Robinson found the young woman lying on the road next to what appeared to be a storage moving truck, he said.

Sgt. Antwoine Robinson with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds at the Monthan Air Field in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 4. (Tucson Police Department) Expand

"Her legs had been mangled," Robinson said. "I believe one leg was almost amputated."

In order to control the bleeding, Robinson, who was assisted by other Tucson police officers, applied tourniquets to both of the woman's legs.

"Our goal was, OK, get this done. Keep her calm as possible. Go over training that we've trained on annually at our local academy," he said.

As additional officers responded, Robinson recalled instructing them to radio for additional resources and equipment and to make sure the roadways were blocked off. They also made sure to put something underneath the victim in order to separate her from the scorching hot concrete, according to Robinson.

"We live in Arizona, where in the summertime, the concrete is just as hot as the weather, if not hotter," he added.

Sgt. Antwoine Robinson with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds at the Monthan Air Field in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 4. (Tucson Police Department) Expand

The victim was transported to Banner UMC, where she underwent emergency surgery. The trauma surgeon credited the emergency first-aid provided by Robinson and his fellow officers for saving the woman's life, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds posted on Instagram .

When the Thunderbirds were seeking nominations for their Hometown Hero Award, the Tucson Police Department was quick to mention the efforts by Robinson and his fellow officers.

"It was an absolute honor that one of our Sgts. was nominated and selected as a Hometown Hero recipient," Tucson Police Department Sgt. Richard Gradillas told Fox News. "It was well-deserved recognition for an extraordinary effort on Sgt. Robinson's part."

Sgt. Antwoine Robinson with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds at the Monthan Air Field in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 4. (Tucson Police Department) Expand

Sgt. Antwoine Robinson with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds at the Monthan Air Field in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 4. (Tucson Police Department) Expand

Robinson previously received a military award, given to a service member who has joined the Tucson police department, and he is also in line to receive another unidentified award during a ceremony scheduled for January 2022, Gradillas said.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.

More Veterans Day stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.