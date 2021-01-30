Expand / Collapse search

Two injured in Tempe duplex fire near Broadway and Rural

By FOX 10 Staff
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix
Smoke spilling out of a Tempe duplex on Jan. 30. (Credit: Karma Moore)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Fire crews extinguished a fire near the Desert Palm Village apartments near Broadway and Rural on Jan. 30.

Officials say when first responders arrived to the area, they found a single-story duplex engulfed in flames.

Two men suffered from smoke inhalation. One was treated on scene while another man had to be hospitalized.

A total of two families have been displaced because of the fire, officials say.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

