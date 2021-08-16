Expand / Collapse search
Unconscious toddler pulled from a Phoenix pool in extremely critical condition

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police lights article

Police lights

PHOENIX - A three-year-old girl was unconscious after being pulled out of a Phoenix apartment complex's pool Monday night, the fire department says.

The incident happened near 24th Street and McDowell Road, says Capt. Todd Keller.

"Fire personnel arrived on the scene and found a bystander performing CPR on a 3yr old female who was not breathing. Family states that the child was underwater for an unknown amount of time," Keller said.

The girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, Keller says.

No further information is available.

