Unconscious toddler pulled from a Phoenix pool in extremely critical condition

A three-year-old girl was unconscious after being pulled out of a Phoenix apartment complex's pool Monday night, the fire department says.

The incident happened near 24th Street and McDowell Road, says Capt. Todd Keller.

"Fire personnel arrived on the scene and found a bystander performing CPR on a 3yr old female who was not breathing. Family states that the child was underwater for an unknown amount of time," Keller said.

The girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, Keller says.

No further information is available.

