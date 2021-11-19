US 93 reopens north of Wickenburg following deadly crash

Both directions of the U.S. 93 highway north of Wickenburg have been reopened following a deadly, multi-car crash on Friday.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 at milepost 178, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The highway was reopened just after 10 a.m.

Interstates 17 and 40 provide an alternative but longer route between Phoenix and Las Vegas during the closure.

