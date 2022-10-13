Valley business collects donations for victims of massive north Phoenix apartment fire

One Valley business is stepping up to help after dozens of people were left without a home in north Phoenix after a fire ripped through an apartment complex.

"When I was age 10, one of my family members… their condo burn down and I just remember the feeling," Emanuel Aronov said.

At that time, Aronov wanted to do anything he could to help his family.

Now, he owns the Redline Auto Group dealership on North Cave Creek Road in Phoenix – not far from where a fire destroyed the homes of nearly 80 people.

The fire started on Oct. 6 at around 7 p.m. The good news is that everyone made it out alive, including a woman who we spoke to on the night of the fire.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 80 people were left without a home after a fire tore through a north Phoenix apartment complex on Oct 6. (Phoenix Fire Department)

"We saw the flame first and that’s when we saw the tree went up and then like the whole, some other apartments was blowing up, and I’m like, ‘oh my,’ so I was just afraid," she said. "I’m shaking, nervous, scared… hopefully we still going to have our place cause I don’t wanna be homeless."

The sad reality is that she and so many others can't return home. Now, Aronov is collecting items that families need most.

"The feedback I was getting was just clothes and mainly items for children in the age range around 2 to 15," he said.

Aronov can accept donations at the dealership Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Redline Auto Group is located at 9827 N. Cave Creek Road.