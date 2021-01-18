Vehicle sought in connection to fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Phoenix

article

Police are searching for a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix that left a man dead.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to 48th and Fillmore Streets just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 18 for a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle left the scene after the crash.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

