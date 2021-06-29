Volunteers help Arizona towns prep for possible flooding after wildfires

While the wildfires have calmed down, flooding raises another concern for counties, which can ultimately cause mudslides and erosion.

With storms expected to roll in, the focus is now turning to burn scars in the areas where wildfires have ravaged.

"Burn scars, once we remove that vegetation, there is a potential to have flooding. Really, that's massive rains. It's something that we're going away and it's something that the city of Flagstaff and surrounding communities around that are very much aware of and they're taking a chance to be proactive about that," said Jessica Richardson, the Rafael Fire spokesperson.

Volunteer organization, Team Rubicon, helps prep homes for possible flooding after wildfires.

It's now a rush to get the communities in Gila County prepared.

That's where Team Rubicon comes in, a non-profit organization heading door to door in the county and sandbagging at-risk areas.

The volunteers come in after fire crews leave.

Just recently, they helped prep the area surrounding the Telegraph Fire.

"We were able to go in and help people and it was a horrible situation. A lot of elderly that may not be able to get to the place to pick up a sandbag or even lift the sandbags. We were able to place them for them," said Alicia Shields with Team Rubicon.

Team Rubicon says they're now down with the area of the Telegraph Fire and they will stay put until they are needed for other areas in Arizona.

