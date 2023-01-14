Expand / Collapse search
VP Kamala Harris to visit Tonopah for groundbreaking of energy project

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Kamala Harris
FOX 10 Phoenix

VP Kamala Harris to visit Arizona on Jan. 19

Vice President Kamala Harris is making a trip to Maricopa County on Jan. 19 to highlight federal efforts to create a "clean energy economy."

TONOPAH, Ariz. - Vice President Kamala Harris is making a trip to Maricopa County on Jan. 19 to highlight federal efforts to create a "clean energy economy."

Harris will be in Tonopah for the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link Transmission Line, an energy infrastructure project intended to connect power grids in Arizona and California. 

"The new 500kV power line will improve transmission system efficiency and reliability while facilitating the development of new renewable energy and energy storage resources in Arizona and California," reads a statement from the project's website.

The vice president will be joined by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Tonopah is about 50 miles west of Phoenix.

