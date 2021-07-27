Westbound Loop 202 Santan in Gilbert reopens following serious crash involving motorcycle, SUV

The westbound Loop 202 Santan freeway at Williams Field Road in Gilbert has reopened following a serious crash, the Arizona Department of Transportation said on July 27.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a motorcycle and SUV. The extent of any injuries is unknown.

The freeway was reopened just after 10 a.m. after being closed for nearly two hours.

(Arizona Department of Transportation)

