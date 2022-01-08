Where to get free COVID-19 rapid test kits in Tempe, while supplies last

article

The city of Tempe is distributing thousands of free at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits at three locations while supplies last.

Each kit contains two rapid tests that give results in 15 minutes, and will be available at the following locations starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 8:

Escalante Multi-Generational Center , 2150 E. Orange St.

Westside Multi-Generational Center , 715 W. Fifth St.

North Tempe Multi-Generational Center, 1555 N. Bridalwreath St.

Tests were distributed at Tempe Public Library starting at 9 a.m. Saturday but have already run out of stock.

The city has only received 2,400 test kits from Maricopa County due to a nationwide test shortage. Visitors will only be allowed one kit per household and will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Patrons will not need to provide identification to receive a kit.

More info: https://mailchi.mp/tempe/hometests18

