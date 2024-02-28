Winter dust storm strikes the Valley; AZ AG claims price fixing raised rent | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From an afternoon of dusty weather in parts of the Valley to a rather shocking story involving a Florida couple, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 28. 2024.
1. A winter dust storm in Phoenix
A dust storm is rolled through the Phoenix area Wednesday afternoon.
2. A deadly night for Phoenix roads
It was a deadly night on Phoenix roads after police said at least 4 people were killed on Tuesday in just hours. Here's what happened.
3. An apartment price-fixing conspiracy in Arizona?
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is claiming a widespread price-fixing conspiracy artificially jacked up apartment rent prices in the Phoenix and Tucson communities, forcing thousands of families to pay more than what they should have.
4. Idaho student murders latest
Bryan Kohberger appeared in court on Wednesday, but a judge did not set a trial date or make a decision on a motion by the defense for a change of venue.
5. Florida kidnapping suspects accused of posing as Amazon drivers
A Florida couple kidnapped a baby in Federal Way in an elaborate scheme, where one accomplice posed as an Amazon delivery driver, according to court documents.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6PM Weather Forecast - 2/28/2024
We are expecting cooler temperatures this weekend.