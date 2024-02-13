WM Phoenix Open: 2024 alcohol enforcement numbers revealed by Dept. of Liquor Licenses & Control

There were reports of some WM Phoenix Open goers who were underage drinking during the 4-day event and newly released numbers appear to prove those reports right.

Arizona's Department of Liquor Licenses and Control released numbers from the People's Open showing contacts, arrests and charges authorities are recommending.

Feb. 8: 40 total contacts

Feb. 9: 100 total contacts, 13 arrests and 15 charges

Those charges include:

Unlawful use of license (8)

Misrepresents the person's age (1)

Minor in possession or consume spirituous liquor (4)

Using a fraudulent or false written instrument of identification (1)

Minor with spirituous liquor in body (1)

Feb. 10: 200 total contacts, 24 arrests and 32 charges

Those charges include:

Unlawful use of license (7)

Misrepresents the person's age (3)

Minor in possession or consume spirituous liquor (15)

Using a fraudulent or false written instrument of identification (6)

Indecent exposure (1)

Feb. 11: 50 total contacts, 4 arrests and 5 charges

Those charges include:

Unlawful use of license (1)

Minor in possession or consume spirituous liquor (2)

Using a fraudulent or false written instrument of identification (2)

The WM Phoenix Open has come under scrutiny after social media videos, and numbers from the Scottsdale Police Department, show things got a bit out of hand during the event.

The Scottsdale Police Department says there were more arrests over the 4 days compared to the previous two years at the golf tournament.

Numbers are also up for ejections and trespassing reports.

CLICK HERE FOR NUMBERS FROM THE SCOTTSDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT ON THIS YEAR'S WM PHOENIX OPEN

On Saturday, Feb. 10, social media was buzzing over WM Phoenix Open organizers shutting down the entrances. The Scottsdale Fire Department blames rain for muddy conditions on the course, leaving people to congregate in high foot traffic areas.

Not only were entrances closed, but many reported tickets weren't being scanned and that concessions were halted for a large part of the afternoon.