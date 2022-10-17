Woman in stolen car rams Tempe Police vehicles, prompting shooting: PD

Police say a stolen vehicle investigation escalated into an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night at a Tempe apartment complex.

According to Tempe Police, officers responded to Baseline Road and Priest Drive just before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 for reports of a stolen vehicle. Once at the scene, officers found the stolen car and pulled over the driver, who ran from the vehicle.

Police say the female passenger in the car refused to cooperate before getting into the driver's seat and ramming police vehicles.

Officers then shot the woman, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She has not been identified.

The original driver who ran from police during the traffic stop remains on the loose.

A third person who was inside the vehicle was detained at the scene.

No officers were hurt.

