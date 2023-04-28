Woman paralyzed in Bosa Donuts shooting has long road to recovery

A woman who was left paralyzed after being shot at a Bosa Donuts in Mesa earlier this month has made some progress in her recovery, but there's still a long journey ahead, according to her mother.

Aaliyah Lozano, 22, was working at the donut shop near Dobson and Rio Salado on April 2 when a man came into the store and opened fire, striking her and another coworker.

Her injuries left her paralyzed from the neck down. She's at St. Joseph's Hospital but might be changing medical facilities for rehab in the coming weeks.

Aaliyah Lozano (Credit: Carlene Polacca)

She still can't walk, but her mother says there was some good news. On Friday morning, the 22-year-old spoke for the first time since the shooting with the help of a speaking valve.

Carlene Polacca said it was emotional hearing her daughter's voice. It's been a tough month watching her struggle.

Lozano reportedly told her mother that she wants to walk, and she wants to go home.

"Pretty down these days, I wish they were up, but it's pretty down because she's, like, been in the hospital since it happened," Polacca said. "She just wants to walk like the rest of us, so I'm just cheering her up."

A car wash will be held for Lozano at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Westminster Church near 19th Avenue and Camelback in Phoenix.

The alleged shooter, 30-year-old Donald Williams, fled the shooting but was arrested three days later.

Williams was booked into jail and is accused of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment and tampering with evidence.



