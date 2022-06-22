Woman threw her dog in Phoenix canal after it bit her, court documents say

article

A woman is accused of animal cruelty after she allegedly threw her dog in a Phoenix canal because it bit her.

According to court documents, a witness told police she saw 67-year-old Ruth Dobbins holding her 3-year-old Pug-Chihuahua mix by a canal on June 19 near Seventh Street and Minnezona before throwing it into the water.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw that the witness was trying to rescue to dog from the water. The dog was eventually pulled from the canal, but shortly after, it bit the witness and ran away from the canal. The dog has since not been found.

Dobbins was located by police and detained. During an interview with investigators, she allegedly admitted to throwing the dog in the canal because it bit her while she was trying to put a harness on it.

Dobbins was arrested and booked into jail.

