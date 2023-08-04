Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

ASU, Arizona joining Big 12; Pac-12's future 'on life support': report

By and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 3:46PM
Sports
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona State and Arizona are joining the Big 12 Conference, putting the future of the Pac-12 in serious doubt, according to a report.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy reports that the two Arizona schools will be joining the Big 12 next year, pending formal approval.

On Thursday night, the Associated Press reported that Arizona was in serious talks to join the Big 12, following a meeting with the Arizona Board of Regents. 

The news comes after the Big Ten on Aug. 4 cleared the way for both Oregon and Washington to join the league next year. USC and UCLA have already left the Pac-12 for the Big 10. Colorado announced last week they were heading to the Big 12.

Related

Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky
article

Pac-12 leaders receive details of media deal, but no vote to accept terms as future remains murky

The meeting, which was first reported by Oregon-based sports blogger John Canzano, comes less than a week after Colorado announced it was leaving the Pac-12 after this year and re-joining the Big 12.

The moves would leave the Pac-12 with only four teams – Washington State, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.