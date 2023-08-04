ASU, Arizona joining Big 12; Pac-12's future 'on life support': report

Arizona State and Arizona are joining the Big 12 Conference, putting the future of the Pac-12 in serious doubt, according to a report.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy reports that the two Arizona schools will be joining the Big 12 next year, pending formal approval.

On Thursday night, the Associated Press reported that Arizona was in serious talks to join the Big 12, following a meeting with the Arizona Board of Regents.

The news comes after the Big Ten on Aug. 4 cleared the way for both Oregon and Washington to join the league next year. USC and UCLA have already left the Pac-12 for the Big 10. Colorado announced last week they were heading to the Big 12.

Related article

The moves would leave the Pac-12 with only four teams – Washington State, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.