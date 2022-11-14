Colt McCoy leads Cardinals to win, Suns unveil new uniform: top sports stories

With Kyler Murray sidelined with an injured hamstring, backup quarterback Colt McCoy led the Arizona Cardinals to a win over the defending Super Bowl champions, and the Phoenix Suns unveiled their 2022-23 City Edition uniform that honors Arizona's indigenous tribes – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Nov. 7-13.

1. McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured: Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury. Both teams played their backup quarterbacks with starters Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray sidelined by injury.

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) celebrates a touchdown during the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on November 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2. Phoenix Suns unveil 2022-23 City Edition uniform: The Phoenix Suns said the Nike uniform honors "Arizona's 22 federally recognized indigenous tribes with its symbolic turquoise color and thoughtful design details." The Suns will debut the uniform on Nov. 16 at home against the Golden State Warriors.

Deandre Ayton in the 2022-23 Phoenix Suns City Edition uniform. (Phoenix Suns)

3. Tempe officials approve citizen vote over entertainment district, arena for Arizona Coyotes: The project, which contains a new home for the Arizona Coyotes and an entertainment district, will be put to Tempe voters, contingent on the project receiving approval from city officials.

Renderings released by the Arizona Coyotes include proposed restaurants, shops and apartments on a 46-acre tract of land near Rio Salado and Priest Drive, not far from Loop 202. (Courtesy: Arizona Coyotes)

4. Astros fan waits 36 hours in line to meet Jose Altuve following her final cancer treatment: Houston Astros fan Liza Valverde chose not to ring the bell following her last cancer treatment, but instead, she rushed to be the first one in line to meet Jose Altuve at his autograph signing. She also waited 36 hours in line to make her dream come true of meeting her favorite player.

5. Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez granted $1M bail in attempted murder case: Cain Velasquez, a former champion in the UFC, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. Velasquez allegedly shot and wounded the stepfather of a man who is accused of molesting Velasquez's son.

SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 02: SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 2: Cain Velasquez, center, is photographed with his attorney Alexandra Kazarian, second from right, during Velasquezs first court appearance on an attempted murder charge at the Santa Clara County Hall of Expand

