Former Diamondback battling cancer, Arizona Cardinal sentenced for criminal speeding: top sports stories

A former member of the Arizona Diamondbacks underwent surgery after being diagnosed with cancer, and a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals was sentenced in his criminal speeding case – these are the top stories in the world of sports from March 27 to April 2.

1. Former Diamondback Matt Williams has colon cancer, surgery set for March 31: Matt Williams played 10 seasons with San Francisco, one with Cleveland and six with Arizona, including 2001 when the Diamondbacks won the World Series. He won four Gold Glove Awards and four Silver Slugger Awards.

30 Oct 2001: Matt Williams #9 of the Arizona Diamondbacks swings at a pitch during game 3 of the World Series against the New York Giants at Yankee Stadium in New York, New York. Yankees win, 2-1 over the Diamondbacks. (Al Bello/ALLSPORT)

2. Cardinals' 'Hollywood' Brown sentenced in criminal speeding case: According to court documents, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested after he was clocked by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper going 126 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone along the Loop 101 near Interstate 17 last August.

3. Booker leads Suns over Timberwolves in Durant’s home debut: After a huge ovation from the sellout crowd — which waited more than a month to see him play a game in Phoenix after his trade from Brooklyn — Kevin Durant missed his first six shots and finished 5 of 18 from the field, though he did hit a couple important 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 29: Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns stand on the court during a timeout form the second half of the NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on March 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizon (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Expand

4. Chase Field: Ballpark formerly known as 'The Bob' celebrates 25th birthday amid uncertain future: Chase Field, the downtown Phoenix baseball stadium once known as Bank One Ballpark, is celebrating its 25th birthday, but there's a degree of uncertainty as to the future of the stadium Phoenicians once called "The Bob."

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 07: General view as the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres stand attended for the national anthem before the MLB opening day game at Chase Field on April 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

5. Aaron Hernandez's brother arrested after allegedly throwing brick with cryptic note at ESPN HQ: Dennis John Hernandez, 36, was arrested and charged with breach of peace in the second degree, according to an online log from the Bristol Police Department.

Booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez. The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESP Expand

