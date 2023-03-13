Kevin Durant injures ankle during warmups, Cardinals release WR: top sports stories

Kevin Durant's highly anticipated home debut will have to wait after the Phoenix Suns star got injured during pregame warmups, and the Arizona Cardinals have cut ties with a wide receiver that they traded for last season – these are the top stories in the world of sports from March 6-12.

1. Kevin Durant injures ankle during pre-game warmups, to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks: Durant, 34, has played in just three games — all on the road — since coming to the Suns in a blockbuster trade deadline deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 13-time All-Star slipped on the floor during pregame warmups while getting ready for the team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was supposed to be his home debut.

2. Cardinals release WR Chosen Robbie Anderson: In 10 games with the Cardinals last season, Anderson – who apparently changed his first name in the offseason – caught only seven passes for 76 yards. Anderson's best season in the NFL came in 2020 when he caught 95 passes for over 1,000 yards.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 30: Robbie Anderson #81 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the start of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 34-2 (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) Expand

3. Durant tiebreaker lifts Suns over Mavs in showcase of stars: Kevin Durant scored 37 points, including the go-ahead shot, to lift the Phoenix Suns to a 130-126 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in a thrilling showcase of stars for both teams.

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 5: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns scores a basket against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of the game at American Airlines Center on March 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

4. Aaron Rodgers trade details between Packers, Jets 'essentially done': report: The Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets have "worked out what needs to be worked out" regarding trade details for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which are "essentially done," according to a report.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

5. Houston Texans fined $175,000 by NFL, lose 5th round draft pick: The Houston Texans have been fined $175,000 for a salary cap reporting violation, the NFL announced Thursday. As a result, the team will forfeit their original fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 08: Christian Kirksey #58 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. ((Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

