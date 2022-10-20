Larry Fitzgerald to drive pace car in NASCAR championship race at Phoenix Raceway

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is set to lead the world's top race car drivers to the green flag as the pace car driver in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship next month.

Fitzgerald will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for NASCAR's season finale on Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.

Officials say the decision to have Fitzgerald lead the way is due to his high character and commitment to Arizona sports for nearly 20 years.

"Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. epitomizes the best of sports, both on and off the field," said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. "His amazing accomplishments with the Arizona Cardinals are surpassed by the leadership and devotion he’s shown to our community and our world as a philanthropist and entrepreneur. We’re honored to have a man of his stature join us for our season finale."

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 26: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals runs a drill during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 26, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Fitzgerald last played for the Cardinals during the 2020 season. While he never officially retired, Fitzgerald said he "doesn't have the desire to play" another season.

Last month, Fitzgerald signed a deal with ESPN to appear on "Monday Night Countdown," the network's pregame show to "Monday Night Football."

During his pro football career, Fitzgerald amassed 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards, ranking second in NFL history behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Fitzgerald holds many Cardinals franchise records, including most receptions, touchdowns, and yards.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.