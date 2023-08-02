Mountain America Stadium: Sun Devil Stadium renamed, ASU announces new naming rights deal

Sun Devil Stadium is no more.

Arizona State University announced a multi-year naming rights partnership with Mountain America Credit Union on Aug. 2. As part of the deal, Sun Devil Stadium will now be called Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils.

"The ability to compete at a high level during a transformational time in college athletics requires finding incredible partners who want to invest in our 26 sports, our 650 student-athletes and our 300-plus staff and coaches," Sun Devil Vice President for University Athletic Ray Anderson said in a news release. "An athletic department of nearly 1,000 team members requires incredible amounts of technology, nutrition, mental health resources, travel and other vital parts to win championships. We enthusiastically thank and welcome Mountain America Credit Union and look forward to integrating them into so many wonderful memories that will be created at Mountain America Stadium for years to come."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 19: A general overview of the action between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Oregon State Beavers at Sun Devil Stadium on November 19, 2022, in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

As part of their partnership, ASU and Mountain America Credit Union say they give back to the community through donations, scholarships and education programs.

The stadium, which is located just south of Tempe Town Lake, was once the home of the Cardinals and had been named Sun Devil Stadium since 1958.

The stadium has also hosted four national championship games and Super Bowl XXX.

Location of Mountain America Stadium: