Utah joins nearly 2 dozen US states spending on 2020 Census
Nearly two dozen states are spending millions of dollars to make sure people participate in the 2020 Census amid concerns that undercounting could mean losing critical federal funding or seats in Congress.
Researchers question Census Bureau’s new approach to privacy
In an age of rapidly advancing computer power, the U.S. Census Bureau recently undertook an experiment to see if census answers could threaten the privacy of the people who fill out the questionnaires.
After verifying addresses, Census Bureau is hiring thousands
After verifying millions of addresses, the U.S. Census Bureau is kicking off a campaign to recruit and hire as many as 500,000 temporary workers to help with the largest head count in U.S. history next spring, an agency official said Tuesday.