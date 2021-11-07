2 dead in fiery Mesa crash after car slams into pole

Two people have died after a car crashed into a pole near Balboa Drive and 8th Avenue in Mesa, police said.

The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 7. A car traveling west down 8th Avenue had hit a curb, sending it into a pole near a canal bank.

Police say the car caught fire during the collision, and two victims were found dead inside.

The vehicle had been driving at a high speed before the crash, police say.

Officials said their identities would not be released for some time because "the injuries are so severe to the occupants."

The investigation is ongoing.

