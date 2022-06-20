2 men, woman killed in double-murder suicide in south Phoenix: police

Three people are dead following a double-murder suicide at an apartment in south Phoenix, police said.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to an apartment near 20th Avenue and Hadley Street just before midnight on June 19 for reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found a man in front of the apartment who had been shot to death.

"A witness also told the officer that they saw the suspect force a woman inside an apartment and then they heard shots," police said in a statement.

Police secured the scene and once they got inside the apartment, they found a woman who had been shot to death and a man who was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No identities were released.

Investigators believe the suspect was the ex-boyfriend of the woman and the male victim was her current boyfriend.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Help is available for those who are victims of domestic violence. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (TTY: 1-800-787-3224). You can also text START to 88788.

