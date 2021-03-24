Expand / Collapse search

3 critically injured in head-on crash involving armored truck in Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 32 mins ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigating armored car crash in Phoenix

Phoenix Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored car near 87th Avenue and Thomas Road. Traffic is restricted in the area. Police have not released any injury information.

PHOENIX - Firefighters say three people, including a 1-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on crash involving an armored truck near a Phoenix intersection.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene on March 24 near 86th Drive and Thomas Road and found that a vehicle had crashed head-on into an armored truck.

Three people, a 28-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the armored truck were treated at the scene and refused hospital transport.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Traffic is restricted on Thomas Road between 87th and 83rd Avenues.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.