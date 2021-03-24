3 critically injured in head-on crash involving armored truck in Phoenix

Firefighters say three people, including a 1-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on crash involving an armored truck near a Phoenix intersection.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene on March 24 near 86th Drive and Thomas Road and found that a vehicle had crashed head-on into an armored truck.

Three people, a 28-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old girl, were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the armored truck were treated at the scene and refused hospital transport.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Traffic is restricted on Thomas Road between 87th and 83rd Avenues.

