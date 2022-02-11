A glimmer of light: 100 Club helping families of first responders who were hurt or killed while on duty

When police officers are injured or killed while in the line of duty, there is an organization standing by to help out.

The 100 Club of Arizona offers emotional and financial support during troubling times. The nonprofit is set-up to help officers, deputies firefighters and paramedics.

In the aftermath of the south Phoenix shooting that left nine Phoenix police officers injured on Feb. 11, 100 Club of Arizona CEO Angela Harrolle said she already has blank checks ready and waiting on her desk. The shooting in south Phoenix came one day after Yavapai-Apache police officer Preston Brogdon was critically injured near Camp Verde. These two incidents happened less than two months after Phoenix officer Tyler Moldovan was nearly killed.

"When I woke up this morning, I couldn’t believe the news like so many other people, and the number just seems to keep growing," said Harrolle.

Harrolle knew nothing about the 100 Club until her husband, Bruce, died in the line of duty.

"When that happened, the 100 Club showed up at my door, and they handed me a check for $15,000, and said ‘we will be there for you, and we’re not going away,’" Harrolle recounted.

The nonprofit offers up to a total of $18,000. The money can be used for everything, from the cost of rehab to keeping the lights on.

That money provides a little light during the dark days.

"To recover and go to physical therapy, their families can be there for them and take away a little bit of that financial stress that comes with a situation like this," said Harrolle.

In 2021 alone, 62 families were helped by the 100 Club. The organization is funded mostly by donations from the community.

