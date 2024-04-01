Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (April 1-7)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley from April 1-7.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
April 1
- Interstate 17 and Bell Road, Phoenix - A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a cutting/stabbing incident, police said.
- 27th and Northern Avenues, Phoenix - A Phoenix Police officer was hospitalized for precautionary reasons following a crash between a marked patrol vehicle and another car.
- 19th and Maryland Avenues, Phoenix - One person died at the hospital following a cutting/stabbing incident, Phoenix Police said. The victim was not identified.