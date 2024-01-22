Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Jan. 22-28)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Jan 22-28.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
January 22
- 24th and Roosevelt Streets, Phoenix - Police say officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a hospital. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the man was hurt after an accidental discharge of a firearm while he was cleaning his gun.